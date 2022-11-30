A little more than $411,000 in American Rescue Plan Act and Killeen Public Facility Corporation funding and business grants remain after city officials allocated nearly $2 million for those programs.
“Council had requested an update several months ago to talk about the remaining balances for our business programs, and we also included our nonprofit balances,” Killeen Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh said during a City Council workshop on Tuesday. “You’ve seen all of these before, but this is just to kind of let you know where we’re at.”
Using $150,000 in ARPA money, the city has committed that to nonprofit grant programs and $210,000 in PFC funds. For its business grant program, the city has spent $1,165,835 — bringing the total remainder of funding to $411,273 out of the $1,937,108 allocated.
“We allocated $350,000 through PFC funds through nonprofit youth program,” Singh said. “We’ve had two rounds of those. Both ... have closed out for a total of $200,000. The nonprofit grant program, which was from ARPA funds, was $150,000.”
The application window has opened for a second time on the program that provides grants for youth nonprofits, from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28.
“For our business grant program, the total amount that was available was about $1.4 million,” Singh said. “You can see the $965,000 that’s already been allocated toward those seven businesses.”
More precisely, $965,812 has been distributed among downtown businesses Space Create, Let’s Eat Texas, Twice as Funny, Braids and Brows by Chris, Aromas Cigar Lounge, Khaniesiology and Rincon de Panama.
The city has received $22,798 in change orders, Singh said.
And on the business relief grant recipients, “those are very cut and dry,” Singh said. “Either they meet the criteria or they don’t. That gives you a remaining $271,273.”
According to a staff report, 220 applications were received between Feb. 1 and April 13 for the North Killeen Downtown Business Program and the Business Relief Program. Seven applications were chosen for the North Killeen Downtown Start-up Program for $965,812.
And 21 applicants are eligible to receive funding for the Business Relief Program for $177,225.
“Our most recent round (of funding) just closed on Nov. 24,” Singh said. “We received a total of 17 applications through that, but that obviously goes over the amount that we have remaining. You’re going to discuss this more, in-depth, on Dec. 6.”
She said that of those 17 applicants, five will be recommended for funding.
“We recommend you consider longevity requirements. Three are ineligible for multiple reasons, and ... four are not recommended for funding.”
If longevity requirements are waived, the city would spend an additional $10,000 on top of the $150,000 it has already committed to funding nonprofit grant recipients.
Business grants
Twice As Funny, a comedy lounge, received the most grant money ($306,000) of all recipients. The others: Aromas Cigar Lounge ($239,953); Space Create ($128,578); Khaniesiology ($95,000); Let’s Eat Texas ($89,000); Rincon de Panama ($87,500); and Braids and Brows by Chris ($19,781).
Let’s Eat Texas ($22,180) and Braids and Brows by Chris ($618) have submitted change orders to their requests.
According to a news release from the city in September, “the Downtown Killeen Start-up grants have allowed local businesses and entrepreneurs to dream of what is possible in our downtown,”
Through ARPA, Killeen officials made “assistance available to entrepreneurs interested in starting or expanding businesses within the north Killeen and historic downtown area.” The program is intended to “build stronger communities and allow more access to economic opportunities in areas disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.”
President Joe Biden signed ARPA into law in 2021 — a nearly $2.9 trillion economic stimulus bill that allocated $350 billion from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund for state and local governments.
PFC funding
The City Council on Sept. 13 awarded $10,000 apiece to 11 nonprofits through PFC funding — Killeen Trojan Youth Sports, Killeen Creators, KIDZ University, Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries, Let’s Take A Step Together, Killeen-Fort Hood Kappa Alpha Psi Education and Leadership Foundation, CTX Flames, 5 Pearlz of Hope Foundation, Greater Vision Community Church, Drive Nation Central Texas and Central Texas Youth Services Bureau.
The PFC is comprised of the members of the City Council as well as Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle to oversee the creation of the $51 million Station42 apartment complex in north Killeen, near Business 190 and W.S. Young Drive. As a joint venture between PFC and NRP Group, the developer is not obligated to pay property taxes during its 75-year lease.
The PFC will own the 26.5-acre property where the apartment complex is built. NRP is the leaseholder and operations, maintenance and collection of monthly rent would be the responsibility of NRP.
It is the first such arrangement in the city’s history, with the PFC created solely to accommodate the mixed-income apartment community. And after the contract was closed, NRP Group paid the city $350,000 in closing fees and $85,000 to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department for improvements to Conder Park, adjacent to Station42.
Additionally, starting in the fourth year after the project’s completion, the agreement calls for the city to receive more than $100,000 per year via cash flow from carried-interest amounts.
During the first round of PFC funding for nonprofit youth organizations, $90,000 was awarded to nine applicants. In the subsequent round, $110,000 was given to 11 applicants.
Meanwhile, $150,000 in ARPA money was allocated for nonprofit organizations. During the first round of funding, six applicants were awarded $60,000.
“Those have closed out completely,” Singh said. “With $150,000 remaining, I recommend you can kind of pull that funding so next week, you’re not having to make decisions about disqualifying people.”
The City Council workshop on Dec. 6 is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
