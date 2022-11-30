Let's Eat Texas

Let's Eat Texas is one of seven downtown Killeen businesses to receive grant funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.

A little more than $411,000 in American Rescue Plan Act and Killeen Public Facility Corporation funding and business grants remain after city officials allocated nearly $2 million for those programs.

“Council had requested an update several months ago to talk about the remaining balances for our business programs, and we also included our nonprofit balances,” Killeen Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh said during a City Council workshop on Tuesday. “You’ve seen all of these before, but this is just to kind of let you know where we’re at.”

