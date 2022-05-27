BELTON – Family, friends and loved ones of Copperas Cove High School graduates packed the Bell County Expo Center to near capacity and screamed and cheered when the students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas. In total, 451 students from Copperas Cove’s Class of 2022 graduated Friday evening.
Among them was Brooklyn Crawley, a student who graduated a year early and is taking more than 20 hours of college to the University of Central Florida in Orlando, where she will go next. During high school, Crawley earned college credits through the school’s dual credit program with Central Texas College in Killeen and the OnRamps Program with the University of Texas in Austin.
Crawley earned the honor to graduate early by getting her required classes done early.
“I used to go to school in Florida, and they offered some of the classes,” she said. “That carried into high school and allowed me to graduate early.”
Crawley said it means a lot to her to graduate early.
“It just means I can start my actual college career early, and I can get where I want to be in my future faster,” Crawley said.
Class President Emma MacDonald gave remarks during the graduation.
“I wanted to let people know that we are young and though we are graduating and technically going into the real world, it’s OK that we don’t know the answer to all our problems,” MacDonald said before the ceremony began.
MacDonald has been class president for her freshman, sophomore, junior and senior classes.
Prior to awarding the diplomas, Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent Joe Burns listed the accomplishments of some of the graduates and mentioned that the whole class accumulated more than $1.5 million in scholarships to offset the cost of their future academic endeavors.
One graduate, Lyric Richardson, will be taking a slightly different path than Crawley and MacDonald, who is bound for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Richardson will begin an internship in San Antonio in September to pursue her dream of being a tattoo artist and one day owning a tattoo parlor. Throughout her high school career, Richardson said she has always had a passion for art.
“I draw often,” she said. “I spend a lot of my free time drawing, and if I’m not drawing, I’m working.”
Richardson said she was excited to be graduating.
“It feels amazing, honestly,” she said. “I feel like I’ve been waiting for this point my entire life. This is just a stepping stone to getting into my future and progressing as a human being and also as a student.”
During his remarks, Burns told the graduates that there are two most important days in one’s life: the day he/she is born and the day he/she realizes what they were born to do.
