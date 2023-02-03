More than 90 people used the Moss Rose Community Center when it opened this week as a warming center in north Killeen.
“As we have had much practice since the winter storm of 2021, city staff was well-prepared and executed all of the necessary tasks as expected,” Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski said in a news release Friday.
With overnight lows dropping below freezing for four straight nights during Winter Storm Mara — the name of the icy storm that hit Texas this week — city officials worked with the Killeen Housing Authority to staff the Moss Rose Community Center on Monday through Thursday.
“There were 92 (residents) who (used) the center between Monday and Thursday, although not all stayed overnight,” according to the release.
Moss Rose Community Center is scheduled to open at 6 on Friday night and close at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The forecasted low on Friday in Killeen is 31.
“If no one is using the center at 11:30 p.m., it will close at that time,” the release shows. “City staff monitors inclement weather events closely at all times, and there is constant communication to remain prepared and take a proactive approach. The city appreciates residents heeding to the warnings and continuing to make the safety of their family and neighbors a priority.”
Kubinski and Peter Perez, director of the Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and City Manager Kent Cagle decide when to open warming centers based on several factors, including on National Weather Service data — namely when temperatures are expected to drop to near or below freezing.
In Killeen, warming centers provide temporary relief from the cold. But unlike shelters — facilities used for large-scale emergencies — warming centers do not offer full services that include beds and showers. Cots are available, though.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.