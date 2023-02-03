Moss Rose Community Center

People are welcomed into Moss Rose Community Center on Monday after it opened as a warming center.

 File | Herald

More than 90 people used the Moss Rose Community Center when it opened this week as a warming center in north Killeen.

“As we have had much practice since the winter storm of 2021, city staff was well-prepared and executed all of the necessary tasks as expected,” Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski said in a news release Friday.

