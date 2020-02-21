Bell and Coryell county residents continued to vote Friday on the fourth day of early voting. Between the two counties, a total of 8,071 votes were cast, including mail-in votes.
In Bell County, at six different voting locations, election officials reported 1,506 in-person votes cast for county, state and national offices. The mail-in votes for Friday tallied 39, totaling 348 overall.
Bell County Courthouse Annex in Belton - 363
Bell County Annex in Killeen - 190
Killeen Community Center - 1281
Temple Annex - 332
Salado Church of Christ - 83
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center - 257
The total votes cast for Bell County so far, including mail-in votes, is 5,559.
In Coryell County 544 votes were cast in person. The mail-in ballots totaled 491.
Copperas Cove - 220
Gatesville - 324
The total votes cast for Coryell County so far, including mail-in votes, is 2,512.
Early-voting totals for Lampasas County were not available at press time.
The March 3 primary election is for county, state and national offices. The KISD bond and local city and school board races will be on the ballot for the May 2 elections.
BELL COUNTY
Early voting days and hours are:
Feb. 22: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Feb. 23: Noon-5 p.m.
Feb. 24-28: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Early voting locations are:
Belton - Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. 2nd Ave
Killeen - Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive
Killeen - Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Temple - Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave
Salado - Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach
Harker Heights - Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
CORYELL COUNTY
Early voting days and hours are:
Feb. 25: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Feb. 24-28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Early voting will be held at two locations:
The Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508-B in the Cove Terrace Shopping Center in Copperas Cove.
The Gatesville Main Street Annex, 801 E. Leon St. in Gatesville.
