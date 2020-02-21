2020 Elections

Bell and Coryell county residents continued to vote Friday on the fourth day of early voting. Between the two counties, a total of 8,071 votes were cast, including mail-in votes.

In Bell County, at six different voting locations, election officials reported 1,506 in-person votes cast for county, state and national offices. The mail-in votes for Friday tallied 39, totaling 348 overall.

Bell County Courthouse Annex in Belton - 363

Bell County Annex in Killeen - 190

Killeen Community Center - 1281

Temple Annex - 332

Salado Church of Christ - 83

Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center - 257

The total votes cast for Bell County so far, including mail-in votes, is 5,559.

In Coryell County 544 votes were cast in person. The mail-in ballots totaled 491.

Copperas Cove - 220

Gatesville - 324

The total votes cast for Coryell County so far, including mail-in votes, is 2,512.

Early-voting totals for Lampasas County were not available at press time.

The March 3 primary election is for county, state and national offices. The KISD bond and local city and school board races will be on the ballot for the May 2 elections.

BELL COUNTY

Early voting days and hours are:

Feb. 22: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Feb. 23: Noon-5 p.m.

Feb. 24-28: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Early voting locations are:

Belton - Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. 2nd Ave

Killeen - Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive

Killeen - Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Temple - Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave

Salado - Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach

Harker Heights - Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing

CORYELL COUNTY

Early voting days and hours are:

Feb. 25: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Feb. 24-28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Early voting will be held at two locations:

The Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508-B in the Cove Terrace Shopping Center in Copperas Cove.

The Gatesville Main Street Annex, 801 E. Leon St. in Gatesville.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

City Hall Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. The U.S. Navy veteran grew up in Killeen.

