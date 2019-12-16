Moss Rose

Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, center, and Councilwoman Shirley Fleming, right, had a photo-op with Santa on Sunday. 

Many of Killeen’s homeless were feeling a little bit of holiday cheer over the weekend, thanks to one city councilwoman’s effort.

Since 2018, Councilwoman Shirley Fleming has partnered with local churches and the District 1 Advisory Board to collect new and used plastic shopping bags that will be crocheted into sleeping mats for the homeless community.

