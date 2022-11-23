City officials expect increased travel at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport for the holiday weekend, according to a news release.
“There have been five to six flights scheduled each day this week and again on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For Thanksgiving ... there is a holiday schedule of only two flights.
Travelers are asked to “practice extreme patience” as AAA reports 4.5 million Americans will travel by plane for the holiday — a nearly 8% increase over 2021 numbers.
“The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport is always happy to serve as your Central Texas hometown airport,” Michael Wilson, executive director of aviation, said in a press release. “We encourage locals not to start their trip with a road trip, and to fly local to save time, money and your sanity.”
The airport offers non-stop flights to the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, visit flygrk.com.
