“Don’t expect this week to see much of a change in weather temperatures,” Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez from the National Weather Service said Sunday. “Stay hydrated and check on your neighbors.”
Monday’s high is expected to be near 103 with light southwest winds around 10 mph. The low is expected to be around 78 with a slight increase in southwest winds gusting to 25 mph in some areas.
It will be sunny and hot with a high near 103 on Tuesday. South southwest winds are predicted to be 10 to 15 mph gusting to 20 mph during the day. Evening temperatures should drop to 77 with south winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph overnight.
Wednesday’s high is expected to be near 104 with light south-southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph increasing slightly to 25 mph in the overnight hours.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 103, dropping to a low around 77 as south winds continue throughout the day at 5 to 15 mph gusting to 20 mph later in the day. Clouds will move in Thursday night but Friday will dawn sunny and hot with a high near 102. Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 75.
Saturday is expected to be sunny and hot with highs near 103.
Heat indices in excess of 105 are expected through most of the week. Grass fire danger will also be elevated for much of the region.
Drought Conditions
Statistics for Bell County’s lakes show Belton Lake is 82.7% full at 587.47 ft., which is 6.67 ft. below normal. Conditions at Stillhouse Hollow Lake are much the same at 82.6% full at 615.35 ft., which is 8.36 ft. below normal.
Extreme (D3) to exceptional (D4) drought continues for portions of the Hill Country, According to NWS, January 2012 was the last time this much of south central Texas was in D3-D4 conditions. An extremely hot summer is likely to continue, exacerbating drought. Agricultural, hydrological and water resource management interests should continue to monitor and prepare for drought to continue at least into, if not through, the fall.
