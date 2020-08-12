Killeen-area residents can expect hotter temperatures measuring over 100 degrees throughout the week according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Today’s forecast will be sunny and hot, with a high near 104 and heat index values as high as 108. Wednesday night’s forecast will be clear, with a low around 77 and south southeast winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday’s forecast will be sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Thursday night’s forecast will be clear, with a low around 77 and south southeast winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Friday: High near 103, Low around 78.
Saturday: High near 102, Low around 77.
Sunday: High near 101, Low around 76.
