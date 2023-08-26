COPPERAS COVE — A quarterly popup market and job fair hosted by the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation attracted more vendors Saturday than the inaugural event in June as a few hundred people from the community came and went at the Copperas Cove Civic Center supporting small businesses.
“We’re really just excited,” said Sheena Tanner, the marketing director for the Copperas Cove EDC. “Our goal is really to give local, small businesses the visibility and space to operate that they wouldn’t have without that.”
Tanner said a total of 45 vendors set up to sell their wares and coupled with the couple dozen companies for the job fair portion, the market outgrew the original location of the parking lot of the former Ledger Furniture.
Grateful for the venue change, Lorene Roseberry, owner of RBF Southern Candle Company, said she had been urged to take part in the market by Diane Drussell, the former assistant director of the EDC, before she left for Victoria.
“She’s been pushing me to do this, and we decided we’re going to go ahead and do it,” Roseberry said. “And of course the weather and everything is a little bit hot for candles, so since this one was indoors, it was kind of prime for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.