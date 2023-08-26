Popup market

Area residents shopped small in Copperas Cove Saturday during the Copperas Cove EDC's quarterly popup market and job fair.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — A quarterly popup market and job fair hosted by the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation attracted more vendors Saturday than the inaugural event in June as a few hundred people from the community came and went at the Copperas Cove Civic Center supporting small businesses.

“We’re really just excited,” said Sheena Tanner, the marketing director for the Copperas Cove EDC. “Our goal is really to give local, small businesses the visibility and space to operate that they wouldn’t have without that.”

timerman@kdhnews.com

