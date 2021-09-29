About 1,500 households and business were still without electricity in the Killeen-Harker Heights-Copperas Cove area this morning after the area was hit by a thunderstorm Tuesday night knocking out power.
As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, about 980 electricity customers were without power in Killeen, according to the power outage website map for Oncor, the area's electricity provider. Harker Heights had about 200 outages, Copperas Cove had 170 outages and Nolavnille had about 20 without power.
In Belton, nearly 140 were without power, and Temple had about 40 without power, according to the Oncor website.
Restoration times ranged from 1 to 8 p.m. tonight, according to the website.
The storm began to roll into the Killeen area shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday. By 9 p.m. more than 15,000 residences and businesses from Nolanville to Copperas Cove were without power after the line of heavy thunderstorms moved through the area.
