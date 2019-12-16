WEATHER Graphic

Some patchy drizzle kicks off the final week of fall according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.

This morning's rain is expected to clear out of the area by 9 a.m., making way for a sunny start to the week. The temperatures today will start off with a sharp drop from Sunday's high of 75, with the high temperature reaching only 54 degrees. The low temperatures will drop down to 31 degrees tonight.

