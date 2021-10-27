About 5,000 Killeen residents lost power Wednesday morning after a series of storms moved through the area during pre-dawn hours.
The highest concentration of reported outages centered off Bunny Trail in south Killeen, Oncor Area Manager Karl Green said Wednesday.
Green said that area of Killeen had about 4,000 customers reportedly without power Wednesday morning.
The outage was weather related, Green said, and likely due to the lightening and high winds associated with the storms Wednesday morning.
Power has since been restored to most residents in Killeen, he said.
“Right now, we’re down to probably less than a 100 between Harker Heights, Cove, and Killeen,” he said about 9 a.m. Wednesday.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Steve Fano said the early-morning storms brought about .57 inches of rain to Killeen with winds up to 45 mph.
“The sun has returned today and it’s going to get windy,” Fano said Wednesday.
Fano said residents will notice temperatures dropping Wednesday as a cold front moves through the area.
“It’ll be much colder tonight, about 54 degrees tonight and only 72 tomorrow,” he said.
Cooler temperatures are expected to last through Saturday, he said.
