The city of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority, to provide an increased services warming center for those in need on Monday night, city officials announced in a news release Monday afternoon.
"Dinner will be served at the Moss Rose Center (1103 E Ave. E) at 8 p.m. tonight and the Center will stay open overnight to provide shelter to those in need until 7 a.m. the next day. If no one is utilizing the service by 11:30 p.m. each night, then the warming center will close," according to the release.
