The City of Killeen has partnered with the Moss Rose Center at 1103 E. Avenue E to provide a warming center for those in need from 6 p.m. Sunday through 9 a.m. Monday.
Dinner will be served at the Center which will stay open overnight to provide shelter to those in need. If no one is utilizing the service by 11:30 p.m., then the warming center will close.
City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold. The center does not offer full sheltering services, as no beds, bedding material or showers are provided.
Those looking to donate supplies or food, should contact the Moss Rose Center at (254) 327-1164.
To get the latest up-to-date information from the City go to their Facebook page, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube accounts or their website www.killeentexas.gov/ohsem.
