For those without a permanent address, someplace warm to get in out of the cold is a blessing.
That’s what several people said about the Moss Rose Community Center on East Avenue E in Killeen and the warm reception given to them by volunteers and ‘guardian’ Janice Taylor.
“She’s just about the nicest person you’d ever want to meet,” John said. John is homeless, and says he has spent more than one night inside this facility. “We had breakfast and a warm blanket.”
Carolyn, another member of the Killeen homeless community, wanted to say how much she appreciated being able to come in out of the cold on Christmas.
“It’s a lonely time of year for a lot of people,” she said. “My family lives far away from here.”
Taylor, the self-proclaimed ‘guardian of the building,’ is a no-nonsense woman who understands the need and has worked to secure a system of volunteers and donations through several non-profit organizations throughout the city.
“We work with churches, the Rotary Club and even the soup kitchen to have meals available when the need is great,” Taylor said. “Anyone will tell you, I don’t cook, but I arrange for others to have what they need to assist by cooking, cleaning and caring for some of the basic needs of those who may be homeless or down on their luck.”
Once temperatures warmed slightly on Sunday, patrons were asked to leave the Center while volunteers cleaned and freshened the floors and common areas. The Center had some 30 or so individuals who were able to take advantage of the warmer conditions inside during the Christmas holiday.
The Center welcomes donations of time, resources and financial. For information on how to help, contact the Center at 254-327-1164 ext. 13. At the moment, they would appreciate any donation of cleaning supplies.
