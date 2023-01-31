The Moss Rose Community Center in Killeen remains open as a warming center, even as municipal offices closed on Tuesday.
And it is scheduled to remain open 24 hours a day until 9 a.m. on Thursday. The center will reopen at 6 p.m. that day and close at 6 a.m. on Friday.
Operated by the Killeen Housing Authority, Moss Rose opened for lunch on Monday. City spokeswoman Janell Ford forwarded the Herald to Moss Rose for questions about how many people have sought shelter there since it opened.
“Please feel free to contact the Moss Rose Center directly,” she said in an email. “Our Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will follow up with them later, after addressing other weather related events.”
Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski and Peter Perez, director of the Killeen Office of Homeand Security and Emergency Management, and City Manager Kent Cagle decide when to open warming centers based on several factors, including on National Weather Service data — namely when temperatures are expected to drop to near or below freezing.
In Killeen, warming centers provide temporary relief from the cold. But unlike shelters — facilities used for large-scale emergencies — warming centers do not offer full services that include beds and showers. Cots are available, though.
At Moss Rose, limited donations are accepted. Food is required to be in original packaging and should not be expired or require heating. And blankets must be new, odor-free and in original packaging.
New or used toys, clothes, stuffed animals, bedding and candy are not accepted.
In Harker Heights, Central Fire Station (401 Indian Trail) and the Police Department (402 Indian Trail) are open as warming centers, with access to restrooms.
