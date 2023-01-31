Moss Rose Community Center

People are welcomed into Moss Rose Community Center on Monday after it opened as a warming center.

The Moss Rose Community Center in Killeen remains open as a warming center, even as municipal offices closed on Tuesday.

And it is scheduled to remain open 24 hours a day until 9 a.m. on Thursday. The center will reopen at 6 p.m. that day and close at 6 a.m. on Friday.

