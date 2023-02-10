The Moss Rose Community Center in Killeen is scheduled to open tonight through Saturday as temperatures are expected to drop to near freezing.
It “will open at 6 p.m. each night and will remain open overnight to provide shelter to those in need until 9 a.m. the next day,” according to a news release. “If no one is (using) the service by 11:30 p.m., the warming center will close.”
The Moss Rose Community Center last opened more than a week ago during Winter Storm Mara, when 92 people used the facility.
Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski and Peter Perez, director of the Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and City Manager Kent Cagle decide when to open warming centers based on several factors, including on National Weather Service data — namely when temperatures are expected to drop to near or below freezing.
In Killeen, warming centers provide temporary relief from the cold. But unlike shelters — facilities used for large-scale emergencies — warming centers do not offer full services that include beds and showers. Cots are available, though.
Donations are being accepted, including food in original packaging that is not expired and doesn’t require heating, and blankets that are new, “odor-free” and in original packaging.
Used clothes, toys, stuffed animals, bedding, candy, gift-wrapped items and new or used medical supplies and equipment are not accepted.
The Moss Rose Community Center is at 1103 E. Avenue E.
(1) comment
Kudos to KILLeen's leadership team.
...
By opening a warming center people existing on KILLeen's deadly, cold, crime ridden streets will be allowed a brief respite from some of KILLeen's dangers!
...
[thumbup]
