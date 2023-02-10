Moss Rose Community Center

The Moss Rose Community Center is scheduled to open tonight through Saturday as a warming center.

The Moss Rose Community Center in Killeen is scheduled to open tonight through Saturday as temperatures are expected to drop to near freezing.

It “will open at 6 p.m. each night and will remain open overnight to provide shelter to those in need until 9 a.m. the next day,” according to a news release. “If no one is (using) the service by 11:30 p.m., the warming center will close.”

(1) comment

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

Kudos to KILLeen's leadership team.

...

By opening a warming center people existing on KILLeen's deadly, cold, crime ridden streets will be allowed a brief respite from some of KILLeen's dangers!

...

[thumbup]

