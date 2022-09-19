Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith was one of several guests who listened to Dirk Aaron (center) from Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District at Monday's legislative update with Rep. Hugh Shine.
Dirk Aaron, the general manager at Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District in Belton, explained the interactive map on the CUWCD website showing the two aquifers, Edwards (blue) and Trinity (green) along with an explanation of the outcroppings and how the aquifers work in this photo taken July, 18, 2016.
Area officials discussed future water needs and the importance of conservation in Harker Heights on Monday morning.
“Preserving and protecting our water and maintaining accountability for its use are key factors in facing future growth,” Rep. Hugh Shine said Monday morning during a legislative update at the Chamber of Commerce office in Harker Heights.
“We can manage growth if we manage water wisely,” Shine stated. He reiterated information attendees received from Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District Executive Director Dirk Aaron who spoke to the group about water issues affecting residents and businesses in Bell County.
Aaron said groundwater availability, usage and regulations are of the utmost importance as the region continues to grow and expand.
“The most fragile water system in the state is located right here — the Trinity and Edwards aquifers — and are suffering from drought conditions. These aquifers are the essential resource for water in Bell County,” Aaron said.
Recent rainfall has helped in the short term as it saturated the soil in some areas 7-9 inches, but there was no runoff with this rain because the ground was so dry, Aaron said.
There was virtually no benefit with the rain, he said, except to green up lawns and reduce the extreme fire danger in some areas. According to the drought status report both the the Trinity and Edwards aquifers are under stage 3 drought.
Aaron said residents should be prepared to pay more for water in the coming months. In the past, water costs to consumers used to cover the delivery cost in their fees, but that needs to change according to Aaron.
“Now we have to think about additional monies to maintain the system, to be able to have growth and development,” he said. “We need to change the paradigm of how we use water. To this day, we spend more on our bottled water than we do on the fuel of our cars. We’re spending more money, gallon for a gallon, on water now than we do on gasoline. That is going to be a big thing for us in the future. We can’t maintain that.”
Aaron is scheduled to speak at the upcoming Bell County Conservation Expo on Sept. 22 at the Summers Mill Retreat & Conference Center, 7441 FM 1123 near Belton.
“If we don’t manage our water resources more efficiently, we will be reacting to adverse conditions in the future,” Aaron said. “It must be scientific endeavors that drive planning.”
A quote in this article was corrected to include the accurate word. The correct quote is "The most fragile water system in the state is located right here — the Trinity and Edwards aquifers — and are suffering from drought conditions."
