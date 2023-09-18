Respondents to the Killeen Daily Herald’s weekly poll overwhelmingly said they think Killeen should expect to break even on inspection fees charged to developers and builders.

In an online poll conducted Sept. 10 through Sept. 16, a total of 81% of respondents agreed with the two “yes” answers in the poll, compared to about 13% who agreed with the two “no” responses. Another 6% chose the “unsure” response.

