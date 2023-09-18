Respondents to the Killeen Daily Herald’s weekly poll overwhelmingly said they think Killeen should expect to break even on inspection fees charged to developers and builders.
In an online poll conducted Sept. 10 through Sept. 16, a total of 81% of respondents agreed with the two “yes” answers in the poll, compared to about 13% who agreed with the two “no” responses. Another 6% chose the “unsure” response.
Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle recently proposed sizeable increases in developer inspection fees, raising them to the benchmark average of 15 local and similar-sized cities.
Even with the increases, the city projected a loss of $146,000 in the area of subdivision inspections — meaning the fee revenue would fail to cover the cost of rendering the inspection services.
The council subsequently rolled back the proposed increases by 50% on the two largest fees, but local developers complained bitterly about the fee hikes.
One developer said the increases would price home buyers out of the market, while also arguing that the fees would put the city at a disadvantage compared to other local cities with lower fees for builders and developers.
The issue boiled down to whether the city should expect to break even on the fees, as Cagle described the ultimate goal, or whether the city should just absorb the loss to accommodate developers and help the housing market.
The poll asked, “Do you think the city of Killeen should expect to break even on inspection fees charged to developers and builders?”
The response receiving 45% of the response was, “Yes. If the city renders services needed to build, full compensation should be given.
The other “yes” response earned the next-highest vote total with 36%. It read, “Yes. The city shouldn’t have to absorb a loss on fees; it ultimately falls on the taxpayers.”
The two “no” responses received a combined 13% of the votes cast.
One “no” answer received 7% of the votes. It read, “No. Developers should pay fees no higher than surrounding cities charge. Eat the difference.”
The other “no” answer, receiving 6%, read, “No. The city should expect to subsidize developers to keep home prices as low as possible.”
The “unsure” response also received 6% of the votes. It read, “Unsure. Killeen should expect full compensation, but high fees could hurt growth.”
See the accompanying graphic for the full poll results.
Readers are encouraged to participate in this week’s online poll.
The question being asked is, “Do you think the city of Killeen should consider other companies besides Oasis Fresh Foods for a north Killeen grocery store?”
Each respondent can only vote once, as the online poll is structured.
The results will be published in Sunday’s Opinion section on Page C3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.