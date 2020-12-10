Despite an overall decrease in sales tax allocations across the state, many of the area counties and cities will receive more allocations this December compared to a year ago.
Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts statewide will receive $790.3 million in sales tax allocations in December, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Killeen is expected to receive $2.23 million in sales tax revenue, a 9.62% increase from the $2.03 million allocation distributed in December 2019, according to the comptroller’s office.
The allocations are derived from sales taxes collected in October, which saw some businesses still shut down or under limited capacity due to coronavirus restrictions.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 3.7% decrease from the allocations distributed in December 2019, with counties seeing the largest decrease of 7.6% from last year.
Killeen and most other local cities have seen an increase in sales tax allocations since the pandemic hit the area in March.
In previous months, Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle has said he attributes the increase in allocations to gains from “big box retailers,” as well as an increase in internet sales and manufacturing.
Year to date, Killeen’s sales tax revenue is $26.7 million, 7.66% higher than year to date last year, when the city was allocated $24.8 million, according to the comptroller’s report. Sales tax revenue goes into the city government’s general fund.
Other sales tax revenues in the area are as follows:
Bell County
The county will receive $1.97 million in sales tax allocations in December, an increase of 9.56% from this time last year.
Harker Heights will receive $666,003.35, a 16.46% increase from December 2019.
Nolanville saw a large sales tax percentage increase, receiving $131,269.88 in December, a 48.56% increase over the same month last year.
Temple is set to receive $2.06 million, a 2.76% increase from last year’s allocation.
Belton will receive $473,013.72, a 0.62% increase from last December’s allocations.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $243,479 for a 12.01% increase over last year’s allocations.
Copperas Cove saw a 10.3% increase in December allocations over last year; it is set to receive $470,905.93.
Gatesville saw a 8.49% increase in sales tax allocations, receiving $197,238.85 in December.
Lampasas County
Lampasas County will receive $91,491.70, which represents a 17.1% increase from last year’s allocation.
The city of Lampasas will receive $203,221.86 in December, 24.5% more than last December.
Kempner will see a slight decrease of 1.59% from last December; it is set to receive $10,348.77.
