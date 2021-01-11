Killeen and the surrounding areas saw on average between three and four inches of snow on Sunday.
The National Weather Service said some areas saw 4.5 inches of snow at the top end.
The last time there was at least an inch of snow in the area was on Feb. 23, 2010, when 3.3 inches of snow fell in Killeen. The last measurable snowfall was recorded on Fort Hood was on March 5, 2015, according to the National Weather Service.
The last time at least six inches of snow was recorded in the area was on Feb. 23, 1966, when 8.2 inches was recorded on Fort Hood.
A total of 11 accidents were reported in Harker Heights and Copperas Cove from 5 a.m. Sunday to around noon Monday.
In Heights there were nine and in Cove there were two, police said. Killeen police did not respond by deadline Monday.
As a result of the snow and winter weather, many schools and local offices were closed or delayed Monday.
Closed:
Killeen Independent School District
Copperas Cove Independent School District
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
City offices in Killeen and Harker Heights
Delayed:
Texas A&M University - Central Texas
Fort Hood
Weather forecasters said temperatures are going to begin to rise today and throughout the week.
Conditions will remain clear and sunny through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
High and low temperatures through Friday are:
Monday: 43, 27
Tuesday: 50, 32
Wednesday: 58, 39
Thursday: 66, 41
Friday: 58, 35
