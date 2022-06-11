Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
The database to access Killeen Police Department crime reports was experiencing issues Saturday. Friday’s blotter was unavailable.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
Lampasas
Disturbance was reported at 1:17 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Barnes Street.
Assault was reported at 5:54 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Sixth Street.
