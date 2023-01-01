Crime, education, business news and military affairs dominated the attention of Herald readers in 2022.
The top 10 most read local stories on kdhnews.com in 2022 ranged from an Army veteran sentenced for stealing military gear from Fort Hood and being ordered to pay $1.3 million back to the government, to an operation that resulted in the arrest of more than two dozen gang members and the seizure of more than 227 pounds of marijuana, 63 grams of heroin, 397 grams of methamphetamine, 323 grams of cocaine, and $53,579.
The temporary closure of a couple of restaurants — Chick-fil-A and Hallmark Cafe — caught the attention of readers.
Education stories that were popular among readers included reports of a historic teacher pay raise in Copperas Cove, as well as teachers in Killeen ISD speaking on record about working conditions amid rising coronavirus cases.
Below are the top 10 most read local kdhnews.com stories by page views from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31:
1) Army vet sentenced to 18 months, must pay $1.3M, for stealing Fort Hood military gear (81,238 page views) — https://bit.ly/3db1c2X
3) U.S. Army veteran: ‘Somebody sitting down in Austin had nothing to do but twiddle their thumbs’ (35,694 page views) — https://bit.ly/3uIcaUg
4) Fort Hood Facebook page gets attention after ‘allegations and concerns’ post (35,635 page views) — https://bit.ly/3LX0YrJ
5) Copperas Cove ISD drastically raises teacher pay; all other employees to get bump, too (32,651 page views) — https://bit.ly/3ldtSJc
6) Killeen ISD teachers: ‘We’re drowning’ ... ‘The house is on fire’ (32,110 page views) — https://bit.ly/32Lsnwq
8) Senior enlisted Fort Hood soldier jailed, demoted for fraternization (30,624 page views) — https://bit.ly/3CflamC
10) Drugs, guns, gangs: Killeen suspects arrested during ‘Operation Washout 2.0’ (28,386 page views) — https://bit.ly/3HLUGKv
