The Killeen area can expect things to remain hot and dry much into Labor day and the remaining week.
The National Weather Service said Sunday temperatures will be in the mid 90’s and even soar into the upper 90’s at the end of the week. That will be accompanied by lots of sunshine.
As for your Labor Day outlook, residents should be able to enjoy the day outside, but bear in mind, there is a 10 to 20 percent chance for isolated showers, the NWS said Sunday.
At night, lows will be in the 70’s, with the possibility for them to go as low as the 60’s during next weekend.
DROUGHT
There isn’t a threat of a drought for the area at this time.
LAKE LEVELS
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is currently at 622.03 feet, only slightly above its normal level of 622 feet, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Belton Lake is currently at 593.71 feet. This is below its normal level of 594 feet.
