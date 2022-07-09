With excessive heat on Saturday that is expected to produce highs that approach 107 degrees, temperatures are not expected to taper off much in the next couple of days.
“These couple of days here are probably going to be the hottest of the bunch of the days,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Stalley. “(It will be) mostly hot and dry for this week.”
For the next couple of days, high temperatures are expected to be around 103-106 degrees through Tuesday before becoming slightly “cooler” — albeit closer to 100 or the upper-90s, according to Stalley.
Though temperatures are expected to be well above 100, Stalley said it is not likely to reach a record.
“Most of the records are actually in excess of 105 for the next several days,” Stalley said, referencing available data from Killeen’s Skylark Field dating back into the 1980s. “And it’s actually been over 110 degrees even in June before.
“We’re certainly towards the top of the list but not quite all-time in terms of records in that department.”
But heat isn’t the only concern in Central Texas. With La Nina conditions this year, Central Texas is battling exceptional drought conditions in much of the area. Along with persistent drought conditions, lake levels also continue to recede.
As of Saturday, Stillhouse Hollow Lake is reportedly 83.6% of its normal capacity, down nearly a full percent from a week ago but down drastically from a year ago. The elevation of the lake is also more than 6.25 feet below normal, according to waterdatafortexas.org.
Similarly, Belton Lake is reportedly 83.9% full, a full percentage point lower than a week ago. Its elevation is also more than 6 feet below normal, according to waterdatafortexas.org.
