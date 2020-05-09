The next several days will be mostly sunny with temps in the mid-70s to low 80s, according to the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 75. Overnight skies will be mostly clear with a low around 53.
Mother’s Day is expected to be sunny with a high near 79 and a low around 55.
The new week will begin with mostly sunny skies on Monday with a high near 82. Monday night is expected to be mostly cloudy with a low around 62.
Tuesday will have a low chance of showers with partly cloudy skies with a high near 84. Overnight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 88 with overnight temps around 68.
There will be a slight spike in temps during the day on Thursday with a high near 90 and partly cloudy skies.
