More warm, sunny skies and possible rain chances will go into the weekend and even the new week, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast.
Today will have a high near 93 with south winds about 10 to 15 mph and possible gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy with a low around 71.
The weekend will begin with mostly sunny skies on Friday with a high near 93 and a low around 71. Expect south to southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday and Sunday show possible rain chances at 20%, said NWS meteorologist Jason Dunn at the Dallas-Fort Worth office. Both days show a high near the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.
Dunn said the Killeen area should expect more cloud coverage and possible scattered showers in the afternoon.
Monday also shows a 20% chance of rain with mostly sunny skies at a high near 95 and low near 73.
Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 96.
