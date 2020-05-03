The skies are expected to remain clear and the forecast is sunny at least until Tuesday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth. On Tuesday the forecast calls for growing chances of rain.
On Monday the high temperature is expected to rise quite a bit, reaching 93 degrees. During the evening the temperature will drop to 70 degrees.
The high temperature is expected to hit 83 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 62 degrees. There is a 20% chance of rain Tuesday and thunderstorms during the day, climbing to 30% overnight.
On Wednesday the high temperature could rise to 85 degrees while the low temperature could hit 63 degrees.
The high temperature will reach 89 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 68 degrees.
The high temperature will rise to 86 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 58 degrees. There is a 20% chance of rain during the day Friday, growing to 30% overnight.
On Saturday the high temperature is expected to drop to 75 degrees. The low temperature is expected to reach 66 degrees. There is a 20% chance of rain during the day Saturday.
