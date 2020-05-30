Killeen-area residents can expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s in the coming week, according to a National Weather Service forecast published at 6 p.m. Friday.
There is no rain in the forecast, as of Friday.
Projected temperatures could reach anywhere from 87 degrees to 93 degrees, according to the forecast.
Winds should also remain calm through the duration of the week.
Possible temperatures and sky conditions through Thursday are:
- Today: High 87, Low 65 - Sunny
- Sunday: High 88, Low 67 - Mostly sunny
- Monday: High 88, Low 69 - Partly sunny
- Tuesday: High 91, Low 70 - Mostly sunny
- Wednesday: High 92, Low 71 - Sunny
- Thursday: High 93, Low 72 - Sunny
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.