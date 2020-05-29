Rain chances seem slim to none this week in the Killeen area, according to the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny skies with a high near 86 and overnight lows of 63.
Saturday is also expected to be sunny, with a high near 86 with mostly clear skies overnight with a low around 65.
Sunday will also be sunny with a high near 87. Sunday night is expected to be partly cloudy with a low around 66.
Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 and partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday will also see mostly sunny skies with a high near 90 and a low around 69.
Wednesday the skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 90.
