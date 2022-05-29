“Killeen is headed into it’s early Summer weather pattern,” Meteorologist David Bonnette said of the upcoming forecast for this week. “Highs will continue in the 90s for the next week, with lows predicted in the 70s.”
According to Bonnette, chances for a shower or thunderstorm are low, at 20% both Thursday and Friday.
Monday, skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 as winds come from the south at 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. Clouds should increase Monday with a low near 74.
Tuesday should be a repeat with mostly sunny conditions and a high near 94. South winds will continue at 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times. Tuesday evening will be partly cloudy with a low near 73 and winds slowing to 10-15 mph.
Wednesday is a “three-peat” with highs near 92 under mostly sunny skies and that same south southeast wind at 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy conditions move in Wednesday night with a low temperature around 71.
Mostly sunny conditions continue for Thursday with a high near 93. But, a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms are predicted for the afternoon. Winds will move around from the east at 5-15 mph. Rain chances continue at 20% after midnight with a low temperature around 70.
Predictions include a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms for Friday with a high near 92. Clouds will clear Friday evening with a low around 69 and Saturday looks to be sunny with a high near 94.
