In a decision by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office Monday, there will be no felony charges filed against either of the two drivers police say struck Kevin Roderick Gordon II, who died trying to cross South Fort Hood Street the night of Oct. 2. The decision is of no comfort to Gordon’s family as they continue to grieve a son and brother who had mental health issues, according to Gordon’s mother.
Killeen resident Rhonda Taylor said her son lived in her apartment, and on the night of Oct. 2 walked to a nearby convenience store. She never saw him alive again.
As he made this trip more than once a day, most every day, she didn’t think anything of it. Since it was late, Taylor went on to bed. She remembered hearing sirens in the night.
According to the first of three police statements published by the Killeen Police Department about the accident, an unidentified pedestrian lay in the roadway in the 3100 block of South Fort Hood Street when officers arrived at approximately 9:12 p.m.
As the details unfolded, it appeared that the unidentified male victim was struck not once but twice by vehicles traveling northbound on South Fort Hood Street, police said. The first vehicle was later described as a grey or black SUV with front-end damage and a broken headlight. The driver of that vehicle never stopped to render aid, according to police. The second vehicle, a Nissan Murano, was driven by woman who did stop.
A news release from KPD on Oct. 3 said “witnesses on the scene were able to report the first vehicle was grey or black in color and was traveling with no active headlights.” And also, “The first vehicle failed to stop and render aid and fled the scene.”
In a telephone call with Taylor Tuesday, the mother said she was at a loss to understand why no one was charged in her son’s death.
“I thought they would seek justice for my son,” Taylor said, referring to Killeen police.
The Herald has reached out to both the DA’s office and KPD to clarify why no one was charged. At press time, neither entity had responded.
