In a decision by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office Monday, there will be no felony charges filed against either of the two drivers police say struck Kevin Roderick Gordon II, who died trying to cross South Fort Hood Street the night of Oct. 2. The decision is of no comfort to Gordon’s family as they continue to grieve a son and brother who had mental health issues, according to Gordon’s mother.

Killeen resident Rhonda Taylor said her son lived in her apartment, and on the night of Oct. 2 walked to a nearby convenience store. She never saw him alive again.

