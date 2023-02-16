Don’t miss out on a weekend chock full of fun events happening in the local area. Read on for more information and mark your calendar for local theater, fairs and expos, family fun, live music, and more.
Feb. 17
The stage play, “Mama’s Daughters,” written by Dr. Kerry Ann Zamore, will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 and 18 at UMHB’s Frank and Sue Mayborn Performing Arts Center, 810 N. Main St., Belton. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $50 for VIP. Purchase in advance at www.kzamore.com.
The Temple Civic Theater, 2413 S. 13th St., will host performances of “Love/Sick” Feb. 17- 26. Tickets range from $14 to $20. Go to https://centraltexastickets.com/organizations/temple-civic-theatre for tickets and showtimes.
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host its Daddy Daughter Date Night at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 and at multiple times throughout the day Feb. 18. Cost is $21 per person and includes a showing of “Moana,” dinner, drinks, dessert, snacks, a photo booth, and more. Go to www.TheBeltonianTheatre.com/Events to register.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Mark Richey rom 8 p.m. to midnight Feb. 17. Cover is $10. Hyway Traveler will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 18. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Wayworn Traveler at 7 p.m. Feb. 17, Union Revival at 7 p.m. Feb. 18, and Chris Beall at 4 p.m. Feb. 19.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host live music by Backroads Band and Scott Taylor from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 17, Jon Austin and Mojo Filterfrom 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 18, and Martian Folk at noon Feb. 19.
Feb. 18
The Harker Heights Outdoor and Science Expo will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail. This free family-friendly event will feature classes, seed swaps, hands-on learning, presentations by Master Gardeners of the Bell County Master Gardener Association, a kids’ zone, and more.
The Mother Earth News Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 18 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. The event will feature workshops, exhibitors, vendors, guest speakers, and more with a focus on homesteading and sustainability. Day passes are $20 and weekend passes are $30. Go to https://www.motherearthnewsfair.com/texas/ for a schedule of events and to purchase passes.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will host its Outdoor Gentle Flow Yoga class from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Carl Levin Park Amphitheater, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. Cost is $12 and registration is required by going to bit.ly/3DViXxB. For those needing to borrow a yoga mat for this class, email kgomez@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5465.
Armed Services YMCA Killeen, 10 Mountain Lion Road in Harker Heights, will host its Dive-In Movie event featuring a showing of “Shrek” at 6:45 p.m. Cost is $5 for adults, $2 for children, and free for children under 2.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., will host its Explore Lampasas event at 10 a.m. for its “Veterinary Science” program. This event is open for children ages 5 to 13 years old. Participants must sign up for the Explore Lampasas series at the library. Call 512-556-3251 for more information.
The annual Killeen ISD Band Fest will feature a full day of concerts by KISD high school bands with a music selection focused on Black History Month. The Sub Non-Varsity Bands will play at 9 a.m., the Non-Varsity Bands will play at noon, Varsity Bands at 3 p.m. and Honor Bands at 7 p.m. at the Killeen High School Auditorium, 500 N. 38th St.
The Killeen Police Department will host the Business Crime Watch: Security and Safety Event from 10 a.m. to noon at Let’s Eat Texas, 207 E. Avenue D, Killeen. Officers from KPD’s Community Engagement and Crime Prevention units will provide crime prevention tips and training. There will also be free food and giveaways.
The annual Wild West Casino Night will be at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Lampasas County Youth Livestock Association Center, 283 N. Highway 183, Lampasas. The event is hosted by the Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center, VISION Lampasas, and the Lampasas Lions Club. Cost is $75 per person and includes a steak dinner, music, auctions, games, live and silent auction, entertainment, and more. Proceeds will benefit a variety of non-profit organizations. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 512-556-5172 or stop by the Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center, 205 S. Highway 281.
Camp Caylor, 146 County Road 4814 in Copperas Cove, will host its fourth annual Crawfish Festival from 2 to 6 p.m. Cover is $18 and includes admission, live music, and a plate of crawfish.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, will host its Presidents’ Day Market from noon to 6 p.m. There will be a variety of artists, crafters, veteran support organizations, and vendors at this free event.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Gabor Nelson from 2 to 5 p.m.
Feb. 19
The Heights Concert Band will host its next concert with Conductor Randy Kelley at 2 p.m. at the Killeen High School Auditorium, 500 N. 38th St., Killeen. Admission is free.
Feb. 22
The Killeen Committee for Crime Solutions will meet at 4 p.m. at Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St. The committeestudies, recommends solutions, and coordinates efforts to execute its crime prevention ideas. For those interested in applying for a board position, go to www.killeentexas.gov/boards by March 31 and fill out the application.
Feb. 23
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will host “Spring Gardening Starts Now,” presented by Wayne Schirner, at 6 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St., Temple. The seminar is free but is limited to the first 100 registrants. Donations will be accepted to support the Community Garden. Emailbcmgaspeakers@gmail.com to register.
The National Weather Service SKYWARN Basic Training class will be at 6 p.m. at Texas A&M—Central Texas, Warrior Hall, Room 417.SKYWARN is a citizen volunteer program of severe weather spotters. For virtual class options, go to https://www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarnmap. Call 254-501-7884 for more information.
The ASYMCA Killeen Spring Break Camp will be March 13- 17 and registration is open now. Cost is $100 for members and $125for non-members with a $25 registration fee for kids not currently enrolled in before and after school care. Sign up at the Wellness Center, 110 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts Asanas and Ales every Saturday at 9 a.m. This yoga class includes a beverage of choice. Cost is $20 per individual or $30 for couples.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
The Fort Hood Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. All are welcome at this free, family-friendly event.
The Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, 2900 E. Central Texas Expressway, hosts a Stand-Up Comedy Show and Open Mic from 8 p.m. to close every Thursday.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will host its Historic Escape Games at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 8 p.m. Feb. 18. Participants will have an hour to solve the crime and escape the room. Tickets are $10 per person and pre-registration is required. Games are private and limited to eight guests (ages 14 years and older) of the same group per game time. Players under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult. Go to https://bit.ly/3E7LnEP to register. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The special exhibit, “Ode to East Texas: Landscapes by Lee Jamison,” is on display now through April 16. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St.,is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
