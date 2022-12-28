NOLANVILLE — A single mother of three received a new heating and air-conditioning unit on Wednesday after being selected from among 150 nominations as part of an annual giveaway by Ellis Air Systems.

“I was entered into the giveaway,” Amber Gill, 27, said. “I didn’t get my hopes up. I just thought that if it happens, it happens. They called me (on Tuesday) and I cried. It’s really amazing they would do that.”

