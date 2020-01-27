An early Saturday morning rollover that happened over the weekend ended in an arrest of a Killeen mother of three, police said.
Shortly before 5 a.m. Jan. 25, police were called to the one-car accident off Stan Schlueter Loop.
Reports said authorities found a woman inside of the car with her three children; all under the ages of 15.
The driver, identified by police as 33-year-old Shaunda Walker, allegedly had “slurred speech, glassy eyes and was unstable while she was walking,” when officers made contact with her.
Walker and the children were taken to a hospital when one officer said through reports he “smelled an odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage” coming from Walker.
An arrest affidavit said there was also a “white powdery substance” in Walker’s wallet. A field test resulted in positive results for cocaine and weighed less than 1 gram. Police said in the affidavit that the substance will be submitted to the Texas Department of Public Safety for “further testing.”
Police also said in the report all three children had “scrapes and cuts and were bleeding.”
One child had “glass removed from her face, had glass in her orbital socket and suffered a broken right arm,” reports said.
When interviewed by police, according to reports, Walker admitted to drinking “four to five vodka drinks and was driving home at the time of the crash.”
She also stated she was struck from behind by another vehicle but officers, according to the report, “did not observe damage to the rear of the vehicle consistent with being struck from behind.”
Walker was arraigned Jan. 26 by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on three charges — driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years old, injury to a child by reckless bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
She was listed in the Bell County Jail website on Monday held on a total of $140,000 bond.
