This weekend brings Mother’s Day brunches, plenty of concerts, farmers markets, an airshow, events at the planetarium, family-friendly fun and more for everyone to enjoy. Read on for more information below.
May 12
The Gober Party House, 1516 W. Avenue H in Temple, will host its Kids Kraft: Mother’s Day event from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Cost is $7 and registration can be completed at https://bit.ly/3BfleBU.
The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Legends Way on Fort Cavazos, will host the Phantom Warrior Four-Person Golf Scramble at noon. On-site registration will be from 11 to 11:45 a.m. and cost is $45 per person with optional $5 mulligans.
Fort Cavazos Child and Youth Services will host the Homeschool Resource Fair from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd. This is a free event and open to the public. Call 254-288-7946 for questions.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host the Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with Shawn Lee Stamps and Ryan Lindsay at noon. This event is free.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, will host two free shows at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. for Military Spouse Appreciation Month. Call 254-287-4471 or 254-553-2741 to reserve spots in advance as space is limited. The planetarium hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
The Barton House, 101 N. Main St. in Salado, will host Elvis Night from 7 to 9 p.m. The live entertainment will feature two Elvis tribute artists, Hunter Cole and John Cobb. Cover is $10.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Branded Heart from 8 p.m. to midnight May 12. Cover is $10. Billy Holt will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 13. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host free live music by Trevor Helt from 6 to 9 p.m. May 12 and Garrett Askins from noon to 3 p.m. May 14.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Wes Perryman at 7 p.m. May 12, the Anna Larson Band at 7 p.m. May 13, and Denny Cullinan and Jason Curb at 4 p.m. May 14.
May 13
Draughon-Miller 75th Anniversary Airshow will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport, 7720 Airport Road in Temple. Cost for general admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Go to https://bit.ly/3nVcRbR for tickets and more information.
The Great Place Centralized Post-Wide Yard Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fort Cavazos Thrift Store parking lot, 50004 Clear Creek Road. There will be toys, furniture, clothes, tools, and more for sale. Those interested in selling can go to https://bit.ly/3NWpCxq.
Ability Archery with Peaceable Kingdom will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. There will be six different 30-minute sessions for participants to choose from. Cost is $3 per person and $2 under for those under 18. This event is open to people of all abilities. Go to bit.ly/3GtNqVl to register.
Relay for Life of Bell County will be at noon at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. Go to https://bit.ly/3VWIqyz for more information and to donate.
The Bottoms Up Yoga and Brews yoga class will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at BJ’s Restaurants-Temple Brewery Tasting Room, 602 E. Central Ave. in Temple. Cost is $25 per ticket and proceeds benefit the Junior League of Bell County. Go to https://bit.ly/3nPP7FW to register in advance.
The Temple Downtown Market and Food Truck Frenzy will be from 2 to 8 p.m. at Temple City Hall, 2 N. Main St.
Charlie Robison and The Droptines will perform live at 7:45 p.m. at Johnny’s Steaks and BBQ, 301 Thomas Arnold Road, Salado. General admission is $30 in advance and $35 at the door. There are VIP and reserved table options also available. Go to www.outhousetickets.com to purchase in advance.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Smokin’ Maxx at 2 p.m. May 13 and Megan Brucker at 3 p.m. May 14.
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, will host live music by Jon Austin and the Mojo Filter at 9 p.m. Cover is $10.
May 14
The Stagecoach Restaurant at Shady Villa Hotel, 416 S Main St. in Salado, will host its Mother’s Day Buffet from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be cold and hot items, a carving station, and dessert table with a variety of options available. Cost is $60 per person and $30 for children.
Kieatts and Events with Amey will host the Mother’s Day Brunch from noon to 3 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. There will be a brunch buffet, mimosas, a live DJ, vendors, and more at this event. Cost is $35 for adults and $25 for kids. Payment can be made through Zelle or Apple Pay to Amey at 470-693-0810.
Upcoming Events
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host Bedtime Family Story time at 6:30 p.m. May 18. Families are invited to attend in family-friendly pajamas during this free event. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Copperas Cove Public Library’s Summer Reading Program will be from June 13 to July 20 at 501 S. Main St. There will be weekly performances, teen programs, story times, and more during this time. Online registration will open on June 1. Go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library for more information or call 254-547-3826.
Texas A&M University- Central Texas’s STEM Camp for fifth and sixth graders will be from 9 a.m. to noon July 5- 14. Go to https://bit.ly/3AhKM0M to register.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation’s Summer Camp will be June 5 to Aug. 11. Registration is now open and camp takes place Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every week. Cost is $72 per camper per week and is for kids ages 5 to 10. Go to www.ccpard.com, call 254-542-2719, or email ccpard@copperascovetx.gov for more information.
Recurring Events
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. Contact Sara Gibbs at sgbbs@harkerheights.gov for more information.
The Lampasas Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the downtown Lampasas courthouse square.
The Salado Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from April to September at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado. There will be local growers, makers, and artisans. Vendor inquiries can be directed to KD@barrowbrewing.com.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, hosts Warriors at Ease Yoga from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday. This class is free and open to the public, but is geared toward military community members. Go to https://bit.ly/3nOPDUu to reserve a spot in advance.
The Fort Cavazos Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Killeen Public Library hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Starry Night Story Time occurs the last Friday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Copper Mountain Branch Library, 3000 S. W.S. Young Drive. Kids and parents are invited to wear their pajamas and bring their favorite stuffed friends and blanket to this free event. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. All are welcome at this free, family-friendly event.
The Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, 2900 E. Central Texas Expressway, hosts a Stand-Up Comedy Show and Open Mic from 8 p.m. to close every Thursday.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Tejano Night every first and third Saturday of the month. Free urban line dancing classes are available from 7 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, and there is also free pool on Tuesdays. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is hosting its newest exhibit, “Danny Lyon: The Bikeriders,” now through June 17. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. National Train Day will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 and will feature a celebration with outdoor activities, vendors, and more. Cost is $6 and tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3VvO7Dc. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will host a Victorian Lemonade Party from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 13. There will be a teacup collection tour, crafts, activities, lemonade, and more. Pre-registration is required by going to https://bit.ly/3LNuZfG and tickets are $3 per person. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Children’s Museum, 11 N.Fourth St. in Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. General admission is $6 per person. The museum is geared toward those ages 8 and under and their families for hands-on learning. Go to www.templechildrensmuseum.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.