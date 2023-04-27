A Killeen sixth-grader who was trying to get to his school bus for a ride home Wednesday was shot with a Taser by police during an apparent riot at a middle school, according to the boy’s mother. However, school officials are denying the claim and said no students were Tased by police during the riot that occurred at the end of the school day.

Neisha Thomas, the mother of the Gateway Middle School sixth-grader, said she took her injured son to the hospital Wednesday evening after he told her he was Tased at school by a police officer.

MAJAG89

It would appear that someone isn't telling the whole truth here. The question is who?

