A Killeen sixth-grader who was trying to get to his school bus for a ride home Wednesday was Tazed by police during an apparent riot at a middle school, according to the boy’s mother. However, school officials are denying the claim and said no students were Tazed by police during the riot that occurred at the end of the school day.
Neisha Thomas, the mother of the Gateway Middle School sixth-grader, said she took her injured son to the hospital Wednesday evening after he told her he was Tazed at school by a police officer.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Thomas said. “My son usually rides the bus home, but when he called from school on another mother’s phone, he told me a police officer Tazed him and I had my older son pick him up within about 15 minutes.”
Thomas described her son’s demeanor by saying he was “emotional and crying” during the phone call.
“He’s only 11, he didn’t know what was happening,” Thomas said.
Her son had been waiting in his room until his number was called to board his bus, according to Thomas. When he emerged from his room, there were police in the hallway but he proceeded to go toward the loading zone for his ride home.
That was when he felt the pain, Thomas said. “And, saw a police officer.”
“He said he pulled a ‘string’ out of his side and tried to keep going. Then, he said he saw a teacher who yelled, “he’s a student, don’t Taze him,” Thomas said.
Her son also said he heard the assistant principal yell at him to, “run, baby, run,” so he did, according to the mother.
Thomas sent an “After Visit Summary” document to the Herald from what appeared to be AdventHealth, Killeen’s main hospital. According to the diagnosis on that form: “Injury from electroshock gun, initial encounter.”
Killeen ISD spokeswoman repeatedly denied any students were Tazed at Gateway during the incident.
“During the incident yesterday a KISD Police officer did display his taser, but no taser was ever deployed. If the taser had been deployed the student would have seen the nurse and received medical attention,” Maya said Thursday.
On Wednesday, Maya told the Herald that Killeen ISD Police Chief Ralph Disher said that no students were Tazed.
Killeen Police Department also denied any of its officers used a Tazer during the incident. “No KPD officer deployed a tazer,” said KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
Maya said eight students were charged with rioting at the end of the school day at Gateway.
“Two students on the Gateway Middle School campus side, started shouting at each other,” Maya said late Wednesday. “Other students joined in and started an altercation. KISD Police were on site and called for backup from KPD. KISD Police have charged 8 students with rioting and are taking them to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center.”
A Herald reporter counted at least 17 police cars shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday outside the school.
Another parent, Lashele McGraw, had arrived at school earlier to pick up her son, an eighth-grade student, and saw two Killeen Police Department vehicles and a Bell County constable’s car. It wasn’t until a few minutes later that she recalls seeing any KISD police team vehicles, she said. By that time, McGraw decided to call the school office to see what was going on.
“I was just there to pick up my son,” McGraw said. “I didn’t know about the riot.”
McGraw said she was instructed to go around to the back, out of the area where the altercation was taking place. She located her son and then encountered Thomas’ son who asked to use her phone to call his mom.
McGraw said her son told her that others had been Tazed inside the school.
When Thomas arrived at home she inspected the boy’s injury and immediately took him to the emergency room at the hospital where he was treated for an “injury from electroshock gun” and released, according to Thomas and the documentation she provided.
Thomas said her son didn’t want to return to school Thursday.
“I will use the chain of command, because I want to know how a thing like this happened,” Thomas said. She said she plans to go to the Killeen police chief if necessary for an explanation about why a Tazer was used on her 11-year-old son.
It would appear that someone isn't telling the whole truth here. The question is who?
