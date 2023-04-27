Gateway Middle

A large police force responded to a Killeen school late Wednesday.

A Killeen sixth-grader who was trying to get to his school bus for a ride home Wednesday was Tazed by police during an apparent riot at a middle school, according to the boy’s mother. However, school officials are denying the claim and said no students were Tazed by police during the riot that occurred at the end of the school day.

Neisha Thomas, the mother of the Gateway Middle School sixth-grader, said she took her injured son to the hospital Wednesday evening after he told her he was Tazed at school by a police officer.

Diagnosis

Neisha Thomas sent an “After Visit Summary” document to the Herald from what appeared to be AdventHealth, Killeen’s main hospital. According to the diagnosis on that form: “Injury from electroshock gun, initial encounter.” The Herald redacted the name of the doctor on the report because the Herald did not talk to him. The Herald also cropped the document and highlighted the wording about the diagnosis on the form.

MAJAG89

It would appear that someone isn't telling the whole truth here. The question is who?

