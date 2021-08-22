Why would any mother want her 16-year-old son to be booked into the Bell County Jail? One woman says her son is being abused physically and psychologically by some guards at the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center in Killeen and that he would be safer being supervised by deputies at the county jail in Belton.
“I’ve been fighting for them to move my son over to the county jail so I can have the peace of knowing he’s not being abused,” said Temple resident Amy Pirkle, mother of Jordan Hampton. “I can’t describe in words what it has been like to not know from day to day if they’ve hurt him again.”
Jordan Hampton was indicted on June 9 on a charge of capital murder after the shooting death of a 24-year-old man in Killeen on June 14, 2020. Jordan Hampton’s sister, Jessica Helen Hampton, 19, is a co-defendant in the case along with Breez Breann Collier, 24. All three defendants have pleaded not-guilty to the charges, according to Bell County court records.
The maximum capacity for the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center is 36 people at a time. In 2019, 258 children from ages 10 through 17 were admitted, for varying lengths of time, after being arrested by police. That year, 123 grievances were made. In 2020, the number of admissions to the detention center and the number of grievances dropped to 131 and 65, respectively, according to Bell County’s annual report on its Juvenile Services Department.
Allegations of abuse
The Herald spoke with Pirkle and two other mothers who allege that their children were abused by juvenile supervision officers, known as JSOs, who are county employees at the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center, 4800 E Rancier Ave. in northeast Killeen. One of the mothers did not want to give her name for this story, but she told the Herald that her son attempted suicide while at the center.
“No one wants to think that things like this happen; there’s a tendency to believe the staff at the facility,” Pirkle said. “When Jordan was getting written up all the time, I thought he was not wanting to accept the rules. But then I started talking to other parents and I realized their kids were having the same issues.”
Hampton has been held at the detention center since his arrest on June 23, 2020, not long after his 15th birthday.
“It’s been nonstop since then,” Pirkle said. “It seems that he does well with most guards but there are certain guards who look for reasons to write him up or confront him. As soon as he was certified (as an adult) in April, they really started messing with him.”
Pirkle said that during a visit earlier this year she noticed knots on her son’s head.
“He said that a guard had punched him while he was in handcuffs ... there is no excuse for that,” she said. “Another guard put him in a chokehold so he could forcibly remove his sandals. That’s not OK.”
Her son showed up to a recent visit limping, telling her that he had been kicked by a guard.
“They abuse him in every possible way: physically, verbally, emotionally ... It’s absolutely crazy,” Pirkle said.
Pirkle said that phone calls and visits with family members, whether in person or via remote technology, are unfairly wielded as disciplinary tools.
“He’s supposed to get three phone calls a week; but nine times out of 10, he doesn’t get to call me because they take his calls away,” she said. “The only contact I get to have with him is when I go see him on Sundays and sometimes, they take that, too. There have been many times when he didn’t know that he had been written up and so he was expecting a phone call or visit that never happened.”
She said that many of the infractions were small, such as trading food, tapping on a desk or walking too fast.
“I just want the abuse to stop,” Pirkle said. “These kids have suffered enough. I’ve watched my son transform from a funny, happy-go-lucky class clown to the light going dim inside.”
Another mom’s story
When Pirkle and another mother met while standing in line waiting to visit their sons, they realized their teens were enduring similar incidents.
“My son looks like a 10-year-old, he’s about 90 pounds, and they had to use at least four JSOs to restrain him,” said Michelle Campbell, who lived in Killeen but now lives in another Texas city. “This kind of thing can’t keep happening.”
Campbell’s 15-year-old son was taken into custody by Killeen police on Nov. 25, 2020, after police said that an AR-15 was stolen out of an unlocked vehicle.
He was in the detention center until May, when he was transferred to another juvenile facility in California, she said.
“It was rough on him from the get-go,” Campbell said, referring to Bell County’s detention center. “He can have an attitude but it seemed that the JSOs would instigate things with him. His nose got bloodied twice, his chin another time, by guards. They torment and taunt the kids. They want to break them down.”
Campbell said that handcuffs and shackles left injuries on her son.
“The officers in California saw this and removed them and never had to put them back on him again,” she said. “He’s now out of juvenile hall and is doing better.”
Pirkle and Campbell both said that previously prescribed psychiatric medication was withheld by staff members.
“My son threatened to commit suicide multiple times while he was there but he wasn’t given any mental health care,” Campbell said. “I wasn’t notified until weeks later, when his probation officer told me that he was off suicide watch.”
Pirkle and Campbell said that they called the hotline provided by the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, the state agency that oversees facilities such as Bell County’s. The Bell County Juvenile Detention Center registers annually with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.
“If you call the hotline, it makes it 10 times worse for your kid,” Pirkle said.
Campbell said she always trusted the police and the system.
“I thought that if you’re in that situation that means you’ve done something wrong,” she said. “I know better now.”
(2) comments
There is no simple answer here. Having worked with juveniles in a detention setting, there is probably a little bit of truth to what both parties are saying. The juveniles are not typically well-behaved, and have a bad attitude toward the staff. The staff are frustrated with unruly juveniles and are often understaffed and under-trained to handle this type of offender. Children with a bad attitude, especially adolescents, can easily anger and provoke staff, who may overreact out of frustration. Neither the juveniles or the staff are blameless.
Mothers, has it ever occurred to you the little incubating criminal thug you raised, continues to act like a thug and brings consequences upon himself? Oh, no, my little out of control thug can do no wrong.
