A local motorcycle club called the Possums Den is hosting a 116-mile motorcycle ride, starting in Harker Heights on Saturday.
The ride goes to Bangs, a small town about 116 miles northwest of Heights. The group is teaming up with five other local motorcycle clubs to ride to honor a young man named Kevin Worthy with spina bifida and hydrosyphilis.
“Kevin has a lifelong dream to be the president of a motorcycle organization. We have several groups that are going to ride to Bangs and honor Kevin making him president and giving him a motorcycle vest from the group of his choice,” said the groups media organizer Phyllis Bailey.
The ride will begin at Harker Heights High school at 9 a.m., stop in Lampasas and then go to Bangs High School. It is free to join and the community is invited to participate.
“We are trying to do good in the community as often as we can.,” Bailey said.
To learn how to get involved, email Bailey at management.bailey@gmail.com or join the club’s Facebook page.
