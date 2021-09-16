A motorcycle group will be hitting the open road this weekend in hopes of raising awareness for a very important project.
The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will participate in the 11th annual Wreath Awareness Ride Saturday, an event organized by Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, according to Texas State Public Relations Officer for the motorcycle association Bethany Diaz.
The day will begin at Joker’s IceHouse Bar & Grill, with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. for $25. The fee also includes a T-shirt and breakfast provided by Joker’s, Diaz said.
From Joker’s, riders will set off 10:30 a.m. to the cemetery with law enforcement providing transportation assistance. There, riders will participate in a ceremony where there will be a guest speaker. The journey will continue on with stops at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Kempner, Copperas Cove and the American Legion Post 573 in Harker Heights. The day will end at Joker’s with a prize drawing for those who completed the entire ride at 2 p.m.. A wrist band will be given to those are registered, Diaz said.
Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery have been placing wreaths on the graves of those laid to rest at the cemetery since 2005. The project is coined the Wreaths for Veterans Project. Diaz said the non-profit organization’s goal is to make sure there is a wreath on every grave during the holiday season.
Wreaths are placed on graves in November after the Thanksgiving holiday and remain until January, according to Diaz.
