Due to weather concerns and road conditions early Christmas Eve morning, members and friends of the Silverback Motorcycle Club of Lampasas announced they will move back their ride through the Killeen-Fort Hood area with Santa and his reindeer two hours on Saturday.
This annual event will now begin around noon Saturday and with stops in Kempner, at Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park about 12:10 p.m. and Lampasas City Park around 1 p.m. They will travel U.S. Highway 190 to H-E-B in Copperas Cove about 2:10 p.m. and travel through Killeen to Market Heights Shopping Center in Harker Heights, near Target by 3:20 p.m. Previously, the ride was scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.