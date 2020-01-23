A motorcycle wreck was reported this morning near the 3000 block of South W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
Police and paramedics are at the scene, and a motorcycle was lying down in the road shortly after 10 a.m.
Another vehicle also had damage and debris was in the road following the crash.
This story will be updated.
