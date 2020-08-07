An accident was reported between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes Interstate 14 near the Veterans Memorial Boulevard exit involving one sedan and eight to 10 motorcyclists, according to Nolanville Police Chief Michael Hatton.
“A car was in the right-hand lane and some motorcyclists were in the far-left lane,” said Sgt. James Davis, a crash investigator of the Nolanville Police Department. “Both units did not know that the lanes merged which caused the car to run into the motorcyclists. One motorcyclist was hit and some ran into the cement barrier on the other side.”
There were no fatalities reported, but three motorcyclists were injured and are in stable condition as of 11:30 a.m. Friday, police said.
No citations have been given at this time, police said.
