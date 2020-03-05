One man was charged and another is dead after a Tuesday wreck on State Highway 195 in south Killeen.
Killeen police responded to the wreck in the 13000 block of the highway around 2:35 p.m. Tuesday.
The initial investigation revealed that a motorcyclist was thrown from his bike when it struck the back of a Toyota Prius that was slowing down to avoid hitting a pedestrian, a news release from the police department said.
An unidentified 31-year-old male was attempting to cross the highway on foot. The driver of the Prius, which was traveling south, slowed down to avoid hitting the man as he turned around to walk back to the shoulder, the release said.
The motorcyclist, identified as 59-year-old Donald Jay Mires, was unable to avoid hitting the Prius, and the impact threw him from the bike, the release said. He was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with life-threatening injuries.
Mires succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday, the release said.
The pedestrian was arrested and charged with public intoxication and pedestrian failure to yield right of way to a vehicle, both Class C misdemeanors, according to KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
When asked, police did not provide the name or photos of the pedestrian, citing department policy of not releasing information of those charged with misdemeanors.
Killeen police are still investigating the wreck.
