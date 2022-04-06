A 25-year-old man, identified as Yorluis Cruz, has died after an early-morning crash on Wednesday, according to a news release from Killeen police.
At approximately 12:57 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the area of 4900 South Clear Creek Road in reference to a major crash, the release said.
Upon the officers’ arrival, they located two vehicles that were involved in the collision.
The preliminary investigation showed a blue Suzuki motorcycle was traveling southbound in the inside lane. A black Jeep SUV was traveling southbound also in the inside lane in front of the Suzuki. The Suzuki failed to control speed striking the Jeep from behind, Killeen police said.
Cruz, who was operating the Suzuki, died from his injuries on the scene and was pronounced deceased at 2 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson. The driver of the Jeep did not sustain any injuries.
“This investigation is ongoing by the department’s Traffic Unit and no other information will be released at this time,” according to Killeen Police Department.
