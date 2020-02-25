A motorcyclist is in stable condition after being airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple on Monday, police say.
The motorcyclist was involved in a multi-vehicle accident Monday on State Highway 195.
The accident happened around 5:35 p.m. Monday, said Ofelia Miramontez, spokeswoman for the Killeen Police Department.
Police said the initial investigation showed a silver Honda Accord, occupied by two, was traveling southbound on State Highway 195.
The driver attempted to turn left across the highway into a business. Police did not specify where the business was located.
The driver of the Honda did not yield right of way and a motorcycle hit the Honda as it was traveling in the outside northbound lane.
The motorcycle spun, and the operator was thrown from the bike, Miramontez said.
A vehicle behind the motorcycle tried to avoid the accident by changing lanes but hit the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist is in stable condition, Miramontez said.
The driver of the Honda was taken to AdventHealth in Killeen with minor injuries. The passenger of the Honda reported no injuries, Miramontez said.
Police are still investigating.
