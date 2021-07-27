A motorcyclist narrowly avoided a possible tragic fate Tuesday as he slid underneath a Jeep.
According to Kristal Reedom, who was in a car behind the motorcyclist, a red Jeep was attempting to turn right when the motorcyclist started to cut in front of the Jeep.
“The guy on the motorcycle tried to take the turn, but realized he couldn’t. That’s when he dumped the bike and slid under the Jeep,” Reedom said.
The accident occurred near the intersection of Avenue G and North 2nd Street in north Killeen shortly after 4 p.m.
Landon Robison was in the Jeep that the cyclist slid under.
“I saw him coming up, and I felt a thud and I got scared,” he said. “I thought something really bad had just happened.”
Myrtle Whit, who caught the event on tape said that the motorcyclist was lucky.
“It’s a good thing that he was wearing a helmet,” she said. “He tumbled over a couple times before stopping. He could’ve been hit by a semi.”
The motorcyclist was in stable condition, and had sustained leg injuries as of 4:40 p.m. Tuesday. He was put on an ambulance by emergency officials.
