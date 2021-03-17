About 10 riders, representing two motorcycle clubs, surprised a special-needs teen for his birthday this week in Killeen.
Responding to a post on social media, Dan Demelli of Copperas Cove organized the ride Tuesday evening in front of a residence in the 1200 block of Powder River Drive in Killeen for Joshua “Falcon” Van Dyke’s 18th birthday.
Being autistic, Falcon has had bad experiences with social interactions, his mother, Lilia Van Dyke, explained Wednesday afternoon.
“Them showing up was very meaningful to him,” Van Dyke said.
Van Dyke said she told Falcon that when bad feelings or feelings of anxiety come up to think of Tuesday as a reminder that strangers went out of their way to show him how important he is.
“He was out of this world,” Demelli said of Falcon. “It made me so happy, because I kind of like to do this kind of thing if I can.”
Van Dyke was moved to tears by the show of support from the riders, Demelli said.
Demelli and Falcon had a chance to embrace.
“We hugged, we shook hands, we gave the man a hug,” Demelli said. “He was very cognizant of the fact that I was in the military and I was there to honor his father as well as him.”
Falcon’s father, a veteran, died in 2012, and Patriot Guard riders were at his funeral.
Riders on Tuesday were from the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and the Wind Therapy Freedom Riders.
“It turned into something I could’ve never imagined,” Van Dyke said, adding that other people seeing the post drove by to wish a happy birthday, mailed packages and ordered pizza and cake for them.
