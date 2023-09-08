Over a hundred people, many of them on motorcycles, gathered recently to celebrate a warrior by the name of Bria Slingsby.
Members of the Rylan Strong Network put together a bike and car parade in the young girl’s neighborhood last weekend in Salado. This group is a nonprofit that helps children and their parents deal with childhood cancer, according to a board member of the Rylan Strong Network.
Motorcyclists from the NT Chapter of Servant Souls, a mixture of car and bike riders along with locals from the area, attended the parade to put a smile on Bria’s face.
Bria, 5, was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma last year.
She had multiple rounds of chemo, radiation and other therapy, and after almost being well, she relapsed with a brain tumor.
Bria received princess toys, stuffed animals and toy dinosaurs. She also had the opportunity to go around her neighborhood on a motorcycle.
“Anytime we see motorcycles on the roads she always says there’s one of her motorcycle friends, so when they show up at the house, she loves it,” according to Bria’s father, Jimmy Slingsby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.